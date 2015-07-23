July 23 Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd :
* Arcelormittal South Africa faces a difficult challenge
* South African market has been particularly impacted by
slowdown in local demand for steel products
* This has resulted in need to consider additional cost
saving and optimisation initiatives
* Also considering various options, including moving all
billet production from its vereeniging works to newly relined
and more efficient Newcastle furnace
* Impact of such an initiative is being assessed together
with other alternatives
* Will be exploring further initiatives to ensure its
sustainability
* Arcelormittal South Africa will be engaging with its
stakeholders, including organized labour and undertaking an
industrial footprint review of its vereeniging works
* Initial process is expected to be completed by end of
august 2015
* Should a final decision be taken to proceed along this
path, it will not be taken lightly
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)