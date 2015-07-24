BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
(Corrects extra dividend value in headline to DKK 1,500/SHR from DKK 1,50/SHR)
July 23 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :
* To distribute extraordinary dividend of 1,500 Danish crowns ($220) per share, corresponding to 65.2 million Danish crowns in total
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7837 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.