July 23 Vranken Pommery Monopole Sa :

* H1 revenue 92.9 million euros ($102.16 million) versus reported revenue 122.1 million euros year ago

* Sales recorded to date for second half of year show positive trends and full-year targets from budgets are being maintained Source text for Eikon:

