Italy - Factors to watch on May 9
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
July 23 Guillemot Corporation SA :
* H1 revenue 21.4 million euros ($23.53 million) versus 12.0 million euros a year ago
* Q2 revenue 13.0 million euros versus 5.9 million euros a year ago
* Expects 2 digits growth for H2 Source text: bit.ly/1MntfWc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
May 9 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/4mwrMq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)