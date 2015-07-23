BRIEF-Guanhao Biotech to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
May 9 Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/F2Qrdc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 23 Ose Pharma International SA :
* To present Tedopi's clinical trial data for patients with brain metastasis treated due to lung cancer at the 16th world conference on lung cancer Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/F2Qrdc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a license agreement and a memorandum with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.