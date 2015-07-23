BRIEF-Ribomic signs license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical
* Says it signed a license agreement and a memorandum with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
July 23 Ab Science SA :
* Announces successful non futility test for masitinib in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
* Independent data safety monitoring committee recommends continuation of phase 3 study based on review of safety and efficacy data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a license agreement and a memorandum with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
May 9 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd :