July 24 Accell Group NV :

* Reports H1 revenue turnover up 13 percent at 537.8 million euros ($590.07 million) versus 506.2 million euros in H1 2014

* H1 net profit rises 21 percent to 31.9 million euros (H1 2014: 26.3 million euros excluding non-recurring items)

* H1 operating profit rises by 29 percent to 49.1 million euros

* Says the organic increase in net turnover came in at 11 percent, largely on the back of higher sales of electric bicycles and sports bicycles in the higher segment of the market

* Expects an increase in turnover and result in the second half of 2015

* Expects to see the positive underlying trends to continue in H2 2015