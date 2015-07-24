July 24 Amplitude Surgical Sas :
* Announces exercise of the over-allotment option in
connection with its initial public offering on the regulated
market of Euronext in Paris
* Total initial public offering size increased to 21,221,898
shares for an amount of approximately 106.1 million euros
($116.43 million)
* Natixis, acting in the name and on behalf of the
guarantors, exercised the over-allotment option on 1,221,898
additional existing shares
Source text: bit.ly/1RWA59T
