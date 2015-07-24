July 24 Close Brothers Group Plc
* Trading statement
* Issues its scheduled pre-close trading update ahead of its
2015 financial year end
* All statements in this release relate to group's
performance over five months to 30 June 2015 (" period") unless
otherwise indicated
* Delivered a good performance in period, driven by
continued good returns in banking division
* Improved trading conditions in Winterflood and continued
steady progress in asset management
* Banking division continued to deliver a solid performance
with loan book up 4.4 pct in period and 7.7 pct year to date to
5.7 billion stg
* In securities, Winterflood has benefited from improved
market conditions and increased investor risk appetite, when
compared to difficult trading environment seen in first half
* Asset management has delivered 7 pct growth in assets
under management year to date to 10.4 billion stg with continued
solid net inflows, despite negative market movements in June.
* Based on draft legislation in its current form, we would
expect an increase in group's effective tax rate of around 5 pct
in FY 2017
* However, we would expect a limited impact on our 2016
financial year, as surcharge would be mitigated by a one-off
benefit from revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect
higher tax rate
* Outlook for group remains unchanged and we expect to
deliver another good performance for full year
