July 24 A.G.Barr Plc

* Half year sales revenue is expected to be c.£128m which is a drop of c.5% on prior year.

* Despite these challenges our margins remain in line with management expectations

* We plan to regain sales momentum which would enable us to meet our expectations for full year

* In six month period to date trading has remained subdued as anticipated Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)