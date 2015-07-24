July 24 Optimal Payments :

* Company and Netinvest Limited have entered into a conditional agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Skrill for a total consideration of eur 855 million (less certain deductions)

* Admission is sought as a result of acquisition of Sentinel Topco Ltd by Netinvest Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of company

* Skrill acquisition is a reverse takeover for company under aim rule 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)