BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
July 24 Paris Realty Fund SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 14.0 million euros ($15.36 million) versus 12.3 million euros year ago (restated )
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.