July 24 Playtech Plc
* Agreement in relation to an early determination of amounts
due to it under marketing services agreement between ptts and
Ladbrokes Group dated March 2013 at a level of 75 million stg
* Agreement has been reached in anticipation of proposed
merger of Ladbrokes Group and Coral Group ("merger") announced
earlier today and is conditional upon completion of merger
* Playtech has committed to subscribe for approximately 22.9
pct of 9.99 pct equity placing announced by Ladbrokes earlier
today.
* Entered into an agreement with Ladbrokes Plc ("Ladbrokes")
in relation to an early determination of amounts due to it
* Playtech shall become entitled to receive 75 million stg,
of which 40 million stg shall be satisfied by way of issue of
shares in Ladbroke
* If completion does not occur, marketing services agreement
shall continue in its prior form
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: