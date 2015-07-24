July 24 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Announces initiation of NCI-sponsored Phase 2 Study of PROSTVAC in patients with localized prostate cancer

* Study will be conducted across six sites, and is designed to enroll 90 patients with potential to expand up to 150 patients

* Primary endpoint of study is to determine how well PROSTVAC works in eliciting an immune response in patients with prostate cancer that is found only in prostate and has not yet metastasized

