July 24 Bowleven Plc

* Zingana has been drilled to a td of 1,720m md; pre-drill well objectives achieved

* Hydrocarbons were encountered in prognosed paleocene (tertiary) aged reservoir intervals; rig will now be moved to moambe well location as planned