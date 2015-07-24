BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
July 24 Vet'affaires SA :
* Applied for protection from creditors
* Says to have received on July 23 from the Commercial Court of Paris the opening of 6 month period of protection from creditors Source text: bit.ly/1SFxRXv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.