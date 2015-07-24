BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations
July 24 Sefton Resources Inc
* Was informed today that Ellerton's attorney filed certificate of service for petition with us bankruptcy court colorado district on 21 july
* Has today filed to dismiss Ellerton's petition, and will seek all available remedies under code
* Maintains a firm position that Ellerton has filed petition in bad faith, and that petition is invalid under us bankruptcy code, a view supported by co's us legal counsel
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.