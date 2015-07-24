July 24 Sefton Resources Inc

* Was informed today that Ellerton's attorney filed certificate of service for petition with us bankruptcy court colorado district on 21 july

* Has today filed to dismiss Ellerton's petition, and will seek all available remedies under code

* Maintains a firm position that Ellerton has filed petition in bad faith, and that petition is invalid under us bankruptcy code, a view supported by co's us legal counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: