UPDATE 4-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
* Early figures indicate turnout low, but higher-than-expected
July 24 S4E SA :
* Signs distribution contract with Canada-based CoolIT Systems Inc for introduction of CoolIT's products to Poland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Early figures indicate turnout low, but higher-than-expected
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.