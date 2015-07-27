July 27 Morphosys Ag

* H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to eur 46.1 million (H1 2014: eur 0.4 million)

* H1 group revenues 82.6 million eur

* H1 consolidated net profit 36.5 million eur

* Sees group revenues of eur 101 million to eur 106 million and anticipates a positive EBIT in range of eur 9 to eur 16 million in 2015

* Reuters poll average for morphosys Q2 revenue was 11.1 million eur, ebit loss 9.05 million eur, net loss 6.84 million eur