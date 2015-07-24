July 24 CSR Plc
* Acquisition of CSR by Qualcomm has been cleared by
Ministry of Commerce of People's Republic of China
* Taiwan Fair Trade Commission determined not to exercise
its jurisdiction over acquisition.
* Approval for acquisition has previously been granted by
U.S. Federal Trade Commission, German Federal Cartel Office,
Korea Fair Trade Commission and Japan Fair Trade Commission
* Confirms that an application will be made to UK listing
authority and to LSE for: (i) dealings in CSR shares to be
suspended at 5.00 p.m. (London Time) on Aug. 12 2015
* An application will be made to LSE for trading of CSR
shares on LSE's main market to be cancelled with effect from
8.00 a.m. (London time) on Aug. 17 2015
* Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: