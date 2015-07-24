July 24 CSR Plc

* Acquisition of CSR by Qualcomm has been cleared by Ministry of Commerce of People's Republic of China

* Taiwan Fair Trade Commission determined not to exercise its jurisdiction over acquisition.

* Approval for acquisition has previously been granted by U.S. Federal Trade Commission, German Federal Cartel Office, Korea Fair Trade Commission and Japan Fair Trade Commission

* Confirms that an application will be made to UK listing authority and to LSE for: (i) dealings in CSR shares to be suspended at 5.00 p.m. (London Time) on Aug. 12 2015

* An application will be made to LSE for trading of CSR shares on LSE's main market to be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (London time) on Aug. 17 2015

