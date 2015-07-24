July 24 Celyad SA :
* Celyad announces closing of its global offering
* Global offering consists of two parts
* First part global offering consists of 1,460,000 ordinary
shares, consisting of an underwritten public offering of
1,168,000 American depositary shares (ADSs), at a price of
$68.56 per ADS
* Second part global offering is concurrent European private
placement of 292,000 ordinary shares at a price of 60.25 euros
per share
* Gross proceeds of approximately 88.0 million euros ($100.1
million)
