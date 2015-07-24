BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
July 24 Turenne Investissement SCA :
* Takes stake in Louandre
* Louandre just bought Mercure Nice Centre Notre Dame Hotel together with FCPR Turenne Hotellerie and Bpifrance Investissement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director