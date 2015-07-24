BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
July 24 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :
* Says unaware of any criminal complaint against the company
* Comment in the context of recent information released in the Portuguese newspaper Publico Source text: bit.ly/1fsa3tB
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director