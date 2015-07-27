BRIEF-Future Land Development says in April it achieved contracted sales of about RMB 9.11 bln
* In April 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb9,110 million
July 27 Bellevue Group AG :
* First-Half operating profits increases 76 pct to 9.9 million Swiss francs
* H1 consolidated net loss of 15.5 million Swiss francs ($16.14 million) due to impairments and writedowns global Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9601 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 4 Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said on Thursday that he did not see more bank mergers looming, after Alawwal Bank and Saudi British Bank agreed last week to start talks on a possible merger.