July 27 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Reports Q2 comparable sales growth of 3 pct to 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion)

* Says Q2 comparable sales growth of 3 pct particularly driven by improvements in North America, Central & Eastern Europe and India

* Q2 net income amounted to 274 million euros, compared to 243 million euros in Q2 2014

* Q2 EBITA totaled 450 million euros, or 7.5 pct of sales, compared to 7.4 pct of sales in Q2 2014 Source text: philips.to/1D10FYT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9084 euros)