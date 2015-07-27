BRIEF-Biovica gets SEK 1 mln order for evaluation of new cancer drugs
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS
July 27 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* Shanghai Jiuchuan to acquire SHL Telemedicine
* Shareholders in SHL to receive 10.5 Swiss francs ($10.94) in cash per share (subject to applicable tax withholding)
* Completion of transaction, subject to shareholder approval and additional customary closing conditions, planned for October 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9601 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AND ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH BIODINA FOR BRAZIL