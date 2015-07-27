July 27 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Shanghai Jiuchuan to acquire SHL Telemedicine

* Shareholders in SHL to receive 10.5 Swiss francs ($10.94) in cash per share (subject to applicable tax withholding)

* Completion of transaction, subject to shareholder approval and additional customary closing conditions, planned for October 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9601 Swiss francs)