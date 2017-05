July 27 Binckbank NV :

* H1 total income from operating activities up 4 pct to 89.6 million euros

* Adjusted net profit in H1 up 48 pct to 29.9 million euros (0.43 euro per share)

* Net result in H1 up 134 pct at 16.8 million euros

* H1 interim dividend of 0.14 euros per share (H1 2014: 0.10 euro per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)