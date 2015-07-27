July 27 Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Completes issue of new shares and bonds convertible into shares for 3.2 million euros ($3.5 million), fully subscribed by investment funds managed by Idinvest Partners

* The proceeds of the issue will provide the company with additional resources to finance the acceleration of its commercial expansion and its Research & Development program