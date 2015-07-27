BRIEF-HSBC CEO says 1000 jobs moving to Paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario
* Hsbc ceo says figure of 1000 jobs moving to paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
July 27 Astrazeneca Plc
* Entered into a definitive agreement with genzyme to divest Caprelsa (vandetanib), a rare disease medicine.
* Genzyme will pay astrazeneca up to $300 million, including an upfront payment of $165 million to buy global rights to sell and develop caprelsa
* Divestment transaction is subject to closing conditions, including receipt of antitrust clearance from U.S. Federal Trade Commission
* Transaction is expected to complete in second half of 2015 and does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 4 The World Health Organization is to launch a pilot project this year to assess cheap so-called biosimilar copies of expensive biotech drugs for cancer, in a bid to make such medicines more widely available in poorer countries.