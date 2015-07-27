BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Aisino's asset acquisition proposal
* Says securities regulator has halted review of its asset acquisition proposal
July 27 Altice SA :
* NextRadioTV and Altice announce a strategic partnership
* Partnership of their groups to invest in and to accelerate development of multimedia projects in both France and other international markets
* Says Alain Weill, chairman, CEO, founder and main shareholder of NextRadioTV, and Altice will be partners in a joint-company
* In a first step, Mr. Weill's current stake in NextRadioTV will be transferred to the new company
* The new company will then launch in a second step a voluntary tender offer for 100 pct of NextRadioTV share capital at a price of 37 euros ($40.79) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 5,148 won/share from 5,687 won/share