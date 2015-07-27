BRIEF-Rainbow Tourism Group posts FY loss before tax of $3.8 mln
* Fy ended dec 2016 revenue of $24.1 million versus $26.9 million year ago
July 27 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Its game 'Teddy Floppy Ear: Kayaking' debuts on China Mobile platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 4 China vehicle sales for South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp both tumbled more than 60 percent year-on-year in April, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters, marking the second straight monthly drop due to political tensions.