BRIEF-Rainbow Tourism Group posts FY loss before tax of $3.8 mln
* Fy ended dec 2016 revenue of $24.1 million versus $26.9 million year ago
July 27 Vodacom Group Ltd
* Board changes
* Ivan Dittrich, chief financial officer and executive director, has resigned from company to pursue his own interests
* Ivan will step down from board with effect from 31 July 2015
* Hatem Dowidar, non-executive director has resigned from Vodafone Group and will step down from board with effect from 30 September 2015
* Till Streichert, currently executive director: finance of Vodacom South Africa will succeed Ivan as CFO and executive director with effect from 1 Aug 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 4 China vehicle sales for South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp both tumbled more than 60 percent year-on-year in April, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters, marking the second straight monthly drop due to political tensions.