BRIEF-Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
July 27 Electroceramics SA :
* Indygotech Minerals SA raises its stake in company by 4.51 percent, to 61.84 percent via purchase of 83,231,753 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.