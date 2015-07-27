BRIEF-Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
July 27 Euronext:
* Trading on BHF Kleinwort Benson Group ordinary shares resumed on Euronext Brussels on July 27 at 9:00 am
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.