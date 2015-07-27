July 27 AHT Syngas Technology NV :

* New strategic investor, Future NRG SDN BHD, headquartered in Malaysia, has participated in a capital increase of AHT

* Capital increase comprises 465,909 new bearer shares that have been subscribed by FNRG

* Participation by FRNG and the company related parties amounts to 600,000 new shares, which corresponds to a percentage stake of 40 pct