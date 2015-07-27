July 27 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Says La Compania Espanola de Financiacion del Desarrollo (COFIDES SA) invests 2.8 million euros ($3.09 million) in a 49 percent stake in Reig Jofre UK Ltd

* Says COFIDES, a public-private company financing investment projects abroad, to take part in financing of four product's licenses for Reig Jofre in UK

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)