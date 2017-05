July 27 Ital TBS Telematic and Biomedical Services SpA :

* Its unit TBS FR Sarl acquired 100 percent of stake in Crimo France Sas, a French company specialized in maintenance of biomedical devices

* Deal is worth maximum 6 million euros ($6.66 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)