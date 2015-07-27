BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Aisino's asset acquisition proposal
* Says securities regulator has halted review of its asset acquisition proposal
July 27 Ofcom:
* Supplementary consultation on pay TV 'wholesale must-offer' obligation
* Review will determine whether regulation requiring Sky to offer its Sky Sports 1 and 2 channels to other pay TV providers remains appropriate
* Plans to set out its assessment of pay tv wholesale must-offer obligation later this year
* Seeking feedback on Sky's requirement for supply of competitors' key sports content in return for Sky Sports channels in commercial deals
* In 2010, Ofcom imposed an obligation requiring Sky to offer to wholesale Sky Sports 1 and 2 at prices set by Ofcom Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 5,148 won/share from 5,687 won/share