BRIEF-Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
July 27 Aareal Bank Ag
* Aareal Bank and Allianz Real Estate cooperate in high-volume syndicated loan
* Allianz Real Estate participated in a high-volume financing of a pan-European office property portfolio arranged and underwritten by Aareal Bank
* Share of Allianz Real Estate in this senior financing (totalling eur 630 million) amounts to eur 365 million
* Borrower is Northstar Realty Finance Corp. who acquired portfolio with a total value of eur 1.1 billion Further company coverage:
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.