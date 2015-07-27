BRIEF-Biovica gets SEK 1 mln order for evaluation of new cancer drugs
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS
July 27 Lidds AB :
* European Patent Office (EPO) has granted composition patent that protects Lidds technology platform and thereby prostate product Liproca Depot
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AND ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH BIODINA FOR BRAZIL