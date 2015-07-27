ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: HY bonds stay firm in softer markets
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.
July 27 Silva Capital Group SA :
* ATP-Investments Sp. z o. o. buys 36,474,497 shares representing 13.36 percent stake of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.
* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO