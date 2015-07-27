BRIEF-CCC April revenue up 11 pct yoy
* April revenue at about 345 million zlotys ($89.4 million), up 11 percent year on year
July 27 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS :
* Says Tallinn Administrative Court rendered a judgment that partially satisfied appeals of Selver AS and Kaubamaja AS against tax decisions of Tallinn City Enterprise Board
* Tallinn Administrative Court took position that tax decisions must be annulled in part of designated sales tax on sale of excise goods
* Selver AS and Kaubamaja AS see reason to continue dispute in district court in extent of dismissed complaints
* Says 2 billion won worth of its 4th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.4 million shares of the co, at 1,433 won/share