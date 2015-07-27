BRIEF-CCC April revenue up 11 pct yoy
* April revenue at about 345 million zlotys ($89.4 million), up 11 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8607 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 27 Novamex SA :
* Sodalis in negotiations to acquire 100 pct of Inventia, which holds 92.63 percent stake in Novamex Source text: bit.ly/1IpAISU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* April revenue at about 345 million zlotys ($89.4 million), up 11 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8607 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 2 billion won worth of its 4th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.4 million shares of the co, at 1,433 won/share