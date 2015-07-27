BRIEF-Tech Semiconductors to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
July 27 Rostelecom :
* Says buys 25.7 pct shares in Bashinformsvyaz for 2.08 billion roubles ($35.07 million) following completion of voluntary tender offer
* Says now owns 92.9 pct stake in Bashinformsvyaz share capital
* Says at the end of August plans to make an offer to remaining shareholders of Bashinformsvyaz Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.3175 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
** Earnings margins in Telenor's extensive Asian operations are lifted by the ongoing growth in mobile broadband usage in the region, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said during the company's first-quarter earnings presentation on Thursday