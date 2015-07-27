July 27 Rostelecom :

* Says buys 25.7 pct shares in Bashinformsvyaz for 2.08 billion roubles ($35.07 million) following completion of voluntary tender offer

* Says now owns 92.9 pct stake in Bashinformsvyaz share capital

* Says at the end of August plans to make an offer to remaining shareholders of Bashinformsvyaz Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.3175 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)