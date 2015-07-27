BRIEF-Tech Semiconductors to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
July 27 Vocento SA :
* H1 net profit 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million) versus loss 4.1 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 20.6 million euros versus 16.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 234.3 million euros versus 248.2 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end-June at 125.9 million euros versus 125.9 million euros at end-Dec. 2014
* H1 advertising revenue 85.0 million euros versus 78.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
** Earnings margins in Telenor's extensive Asian operations are lifted by the ongoing growth in mobile broadband usage in the region, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said during the company's first-quarter earnings presentation on Thursday