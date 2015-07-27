BRIEF-Egypt's Golden Coast El Sokhna shareholders approve FY cash dividend
May 4 Golden Coast El Sokhna Company for Touristic Investment:
July 27 Kering CFO:
* says sees continued negative trend in Gucci wholesale revenue in H2 but less negative than in H1
* says not seen any major improvement in Q2 in trading in Hong Kong and Macau Further company coverage:
May 4 Golden Coast El Sokhna Company for Touristic Investment:
LONDON, May 4 British new car registrations slumped by 20 percent in April, the biggest year-on-year drop for over six years after record demand in March when customers brought forward purchases to avoid a tax hike, an industry body said on Thursday.