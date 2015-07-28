July 28 McColl's Retail Group Plc

* H1 total revenue up 3.4% to £459.3m (2014: £444.2m)

* Like-For-Like (lfl) sales 1 down 1.9%

* Profit before tax £7.6m (2014: loss of £4.0m).

* Remain on track to achieve results in line with expectations for financial year