July 28 Diageo Plc
* Restructuring of S. African & namibian operations
* To sell its 42.25 pct equity stake in DHN Drinks
(proprietary) Limited and transfer associated shareholder loan
to Heineken
* Diageo, Heineken N.V. And Ohlthaver & List Group of
companies, have agreed to restructure their South African and
Namibian joint ventures
* Diageo will receive a total net cash consideration of
zar2.5 billion (approximately 128 million stg), subject to
customary adjustments
* To sell 25 stg equity stake in Sedibeng Brewery in
Gauteng, South Africa to Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and
transfer associated shareholder loan to Heineken
* Completion of transaction is expected before calendar end
2015, and is subject to regulatory approvals
* To sell 15 pct equity stake in NBL to Heineken
