July 28 Diageo Plc

* Restructuring of S. African & namibian operations

* To sell its 42.25 pct equity stake in DHN Drinks (proprietary) Limited and transfer associated shareholder loan to Heineken

* Diageo, Heineken N.V. And Ohlthaver & List Group of companies, have agreed to restructure their South African and Namibian joint ventures

* Diageo will receive a total net cash consideration of zar2.5 billion (approximately 128 million stg), subject to customary adjustments

* To sell 25 stg equity stake in Sedibeng Brewery in Gauteng, South Africa to Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and transfer associated shareholder loan to Heineken

* Completion of transaction is expected before calendar end 2015, and is subject to regulatory approvals

* To sell 15 pct equity stake in NBL to Heineken