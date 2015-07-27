BRIEF-Capman Q1 turnover flat at EUR 7.5 million
* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 27 Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA :
* Agrees on share capital increase for nominal amount of 862,500 euros ($954,701) and share premium of 287,500 euros, that is 1.15 million euros total
* Says capital increase to be fully subscribed by Helmix Capital SL
* Says Helmix Capital SL expressed interest in investing a total of 5 million euros in Nyesa
* To pay net dividend of 0.81 euros ($0.88) per share on May 10 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pbkM1c