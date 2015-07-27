BRIEF-Tech Semiconductors to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
July 27 Acteos SA :
* H1 revenue 5.1 million euros ($5.67 million) versus 5.6 million euros year ago
* Remains cautious on short term outlook
* CRUNCHFISH SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AR COMPANY LLVISION